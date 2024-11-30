RT News - November 30 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 30, 2024
rt.com
Terror groups in Syria shell civilian areas of Aleppo, attempting to once again occupy the very city which was liberated from them eight years ago. At least three people are crushed to death in a stampede at the local bakery in central Gaza, as authorities warn of a catastrophic scale of hunger, amid Israel's total blockade of the enclave. Pro-Western demonstrators clash with police in Georgia, demanding the country integrates with the EU, despite the Eurosceptic government winning the recent election.