US: Disturbing MOMENT Afghan evacuee who worked with US forces opens fire on cops in Virginia

MOMENT Afghan evacuee who worked with US forces opens fire on cops
Jamal Wali: ‘The system is fuc*ing BROKE! I should have served with fuc*ing Taliban!’
It happened, April 23rd, video released May 23, 2025
Afghan man killed. The exchange of gunfire came during a traffic stop April 23 near the Greenbriar Town Center off Route 50 in Fairfax. Two officers were also wounded in the gunfire.
More in article:
https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/northern-virginia/fairfax-police-release-body-cam-video-of-police-shooting-in-greenbriar/3921110/