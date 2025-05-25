US: Disturbing MOMENT Afghan evacuee who worked with US forces opens fire on cops in Virginia

269 views • 3 months ago

Afghan man killed. The exchange of gunfire came during a traffic stop April 23 near the Greenbriar Town Center off Route 50 in Fairfax. Two officers were also wounded in the gunfire.

Jamal Wali: ‘The system is fuc*ing BROKE! I should have served with fuc*ing Taliban!’

MOMENT Afghan evacuee who worked with US forces opens fire on cops

