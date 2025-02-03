Difference Between Marxism and Communism and How to Reverse the Disease - Wayne White

The threat of communist takeover in the United States is not an antiquated idea - it’s a very clear and present danger. According to Wayne White, an author, political commentator, and historian, communism has been spreading throughout America like a cancer for decades. He discusses the 45 communist goals to take down the United States and reflects on the slow but steady incursion of communist ideologies into American culture. Wayne also discusses the difference between Marxism and communism. “Marxism is an ideology - communism is the implementation of that ideology,” he explains. Most communists in America are blatantly advocating for treason; that is, the overthrow of the republic. Perhaps unsurprisingly, President Obama was the nation’s first openly communist executive.









TAKEAWAYS





Communists target anyone who is anti-communist for destruction





Many Americans are scared to stand up against communism





Whoever controls the information input in culture controls what happens in society





Walt Disney and Ronald Reagan both testified about the infiltration of communism into Hollywood









