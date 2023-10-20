His smallness was an excuse for him to be beaten and starved on the street by an older man

Pitiful Animal





Oct 20, 2023





It was not easy for this little dog to survive until now

The little dog lying on my hand almost gave up hope

I felt sorry for him, I couldn't stop my tears from falling

I thought he was mistreated by his previous owner, therefore, he wanted to run away

But he was exhausted to continue

We had to do first aid to make sure he could survive

His whole body is filthy, his brown hair is stained with blood

Were you too young to have to endure such collisions?

I was really upset with what those heartless people had done with him

2

I wrapped him in a cloth to keep him warm

The feeling of warmth and security made him sleep well.He might be in his comfort zone

The doctor said his wounds were quite infected

Not only that, these blood stains make him hard scabies

The boy seemed to have no strength left

he had to be hospitalized for active treatment

3

I knew his body was sick everywhere so I put cotton on it so she didn't feel pain

This was the condition of the puppy, it looked like he got a blow to the head and was having a seizure

We were injecting him, I hoped his recovery could be better

4

I hoped everyone would support the medicine for us to help the dog cure scabies

At least he could walk normally at that time. I was glad to see him now

During the treatment, his hair grew so weirdly.

Try your best, I always standed by your sides

5

I saw quite a few people following the dog and texting me asking about his condition

He was still weak so I fed him formula milk and cereal.

The doctor asked me to follow strictly his condition

My love, hugs and kisses would be better to him. Nothing couldn't treat better than love

6

All of you guys were able to see his recovery obviously, weren't you?

He was small but had extraordinary energy. He was a warrior

Just wait, little dog, you would be home with me within a week

