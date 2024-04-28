BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Real Truth About Vitamin D...
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
Discovering the Real Story Behind Vitamin D: More Than Just a Vitamin


In this episode titled 'Discovering the Real Story Behind Vitamin D: More Than Just a Vitamin,' I dive into debunking common myths surrounding Vitamin D, emphasizing that it's not simply a vitamin but a steroid hormone that plays a crucial role in our body's function. I explain how our body naturally synthesizes Vitamin D through sunlight exposure and the essential role of cholesterol in this process. I highlight the health risks associated with the excessive intake of synthetic Vitamin D supplements, pointing out potential connections to diseases like celiac disease and multiple sclerosis, as well as adverse impacts on our microbiome and inflammation responses. Throughout the episode, I advocate for obtaining Vitamin D naturally through sunlight and dietary sources such as fatty fish, liver, and egg yolks, cautioning against reliance on supplements. I also discuss how modern lifestyle changes have led to decreased sun exposure, which may contribute to health issues. My main message challenges the supplement industry's narrative and encourages listeners to embrace natural methods for maintaining optimal Vitamin D levels.


immune systemvitamin dheavy metalssunlightdetoxsupplementstestosteronered light therapymultiple sclerosisinflammationmicrobiomeceliac diseaseestrogensun exposureegg yolksprednisonevitamin d factsuvb sunlightside effects of prednisoneinflammatory responsenatural vitamin d sourceswinter vitamin d productionsun exposure health risks
