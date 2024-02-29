Microwave Radiation on Mankind

158 views • 02/29/2024

Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

Part 1 - The World KNOWS Mankind is in Danger

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.