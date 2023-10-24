UKRAINIAN FRONTS RAGE BUT DO NOT CHANGE

Time flies, but the war in Ukraine does not bring any strategic victories to either side. Neither money, nor training, nor weapons from NATO helped Kiev achieve any goals on the fronts. In its turn, the Russian military is in no hurry to move from defense to large-scale offensives. The front lines are covered by positional battles, which increase losses bringing no results.

In the Zaporozhye direction, fighting does not stop near Rabotino, but the front line remains unchanged. The Ukrainian command is pulling reserves and equipment to the area of Verbovoe, apparently preparing for new breakthrough attempts.

In recent days, the Russian military has launched counterattacks in the South Donetsk direction and expanded its control zone near Priyutnoe. Ukrainian forces do not stop trying to take control of the heights to the northeast of the village.

The Ukrainian army has launched an offensive in the Kherson region; but without advancing in the Zaporozhye direction, attacks across the Dnieper can only lead to some tactical gains at the cost of heavy losses. The Ukrainian military has launched assaults on the Russian coast north of the Antonovsky Bridge in an attempt to expand the existing bridgehead.

In the area of the railway bridge, the Ukrainian group was knocked out to the river bank. According to recent reports from the front, a little to the north, the Ukrainian military entered the village of Krynki, where a battle ensued. Active operations of the Ukrainian military along the Dnieper are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Russian forces retain the initiative in the Avdeevka region, although their offensive operations since mid-October have led to only modest advances. To the northeast of the town, they secured control of the ash dump on the hills and straightened the front line along the railway.

On the northern flank, the Russian military failed to gain a foothold in Berdychi and was forced to retreat behind the railway. Fighting is ongoing on the eastern outskirts of Petrovskoye, where the Ukrainian military has transferred significant reserves in order to prevent the encirclement of Avdeevka.

On the southwestern flank, Russian assault groups are trying to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Severnoe. In their turn, Ukrainian forces are trying to attack near Peski. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian group in Avdeevka is pounded by Russian airstrikes.

The frontlines remain almost unchanged in other regions. To the south of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military failed to break through the railway. They did not gain a foothold in Kleshcheevka, not in Andreevka, and did not enter Kurdyumovka.

But by transferring reserves to Kupyansk, the Ukrainian military command managed to stabilize the front and slow down the Russian advance to the city.

https://southfront.press/ukrainian-fronts-rage-but-do-not-change/





