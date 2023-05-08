Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for May 8, 2023

Quo Vadis

May 11, 2023

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart:

WITH MY LOVE I BLESS YOU SO THAT MY LOVE REMAINS PRESENT IN EACH OF YOU.

My children are distinguished by being love in themselves, being and wishing good for their siblings.

This month in which you dedicate it in a special way to this Mother and pray the Holy Rosary, I hope that you offer May 13:

Pray for those of My children who do not worship My Divine Son.

Offer the Holy Rosary for those who break into the life of My young children and instill in them to cling to demonic practices and to forget and deny My Divine Son.

These human creatures will be severely punished.

THEY LIVE IN CONSTANT CHANGE.

Natural disasters occur one after the other and they still do not understand that these are signs and signs that serve as a reminder for them to convert.

WHAT IS HAPPENING AT THIS MOMENT IN HUMANITY?

Oblivion predominates towards My Divine Son; and what is Divine is denied, and it is believed that the good is the work of man, and what happens that is evil in the life of man or in the peoples is the fault of God.

The human creature is unpredictable, it keeps constantly coming and going in search of what they believe is safer, more accurate and they do not have knowledge of the Divine Word, nor are they spiritual; so they lack discernment.

They go from one place to another trying to find what they won't find until they look at themselves and look at My Divine Son in everything and everyone.

The battle against evil at this time is continuous and My children are tempted again and again without reacting.

Pray, my children, and keep yourself in compliance with the Law of God.

Pray, my children, receive the Holy Eucharist, pray and repair.

Pray My children and ask for the Grace of feeling the Love of My Motherhood resisting evil without falling.

Pray My children, as part of My Marian Army that fights with Love, Faith, Hope and Charity, united with Saint Michael the Archangel and His Celestial Legions and My beloved Angel of Peace, I fulfill the Divine Mandate to crush the infernal serpent and its legions.

Pray My children, the children of My Divine Son are My children, I alert you to a Heavenly Body that is approaching the Earth.

FAITH IS TESTED AND THIS MOTHER ALERTS THEM TO PRAY WITH FAITH, WITH HOPE AND WITH THE CERTAINTY THAT THEY ARE PROTECTED BY THE DIVINE HAND.

Keep in mind that in an unusual synod you will receive a sign from Heaven, a harbinger of the proximity of the Warning.

WITHOUT FEAR, BE GOOD CREATURES, ASSURED THAT WITH FAITH EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE.

If they remain in faith, what they believe impossible before their eyes, the faith of each of My children united achieves great miracles.

OFFER FOR SO MANY SOULS who LIVE IN DARKNESS, IN SPIRITUAL RUIN AND IN SPIRITUAL DENIAL and DENIGATION.

Be love so that Divine Love will flood you.

I keep them inside my Mother's Heart.

I bless you and call you to be spokespersons for this My Call.

I invite you to invoke me when danger threatens:

Hail Mary, Hail Mary, Hail Mary.

Take refuge in My Heart, grow within me and meet the Divine Son of My Mother's Hand.

Mother Mary.

The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria:

Brothers and Sisters:

In this call of Our Blessed Mother we feel that Heart that undoubtedly beats for and with God.

That chosen creature, that Sacred Call that at the Angel's greeting pronounced: Fiat Voluntas Tua.

Today Our Blessed Mother invites us to accompany her with that faith that increases in the worries, with that faith that when she is persecuted is covered with the shield of the Precious Blood of Christ.

Brothers and sisters, what is to come is not easy, but it is not impossible to remain faithful to Christ and to Our Mother if your heart and thoughts are placed in the Divine Will.

We share a great news:

The Angel of Peace will be present in the final battle, together with Our Blessed Mother, Saint Michael the Archangel and the Heavenly Legions, he will face the enemy of the soul and his followers.

Let's remember brothers how much Heaven has revealed to us since 2013 about the Angel of Peace and let's embrace from now on such an infinite blessing reserved for this generation and for the end of these times.

I invite you to meditate on the book where the revelation about the Angel of Peace is collected and to ask Our Mother to welcome us into Her Immaculate Heart and help us embrace with true confidence such an immense gift from Heaven.

Brothers and Sisters, without fear and with more faith than in the past, let's continue in Faith.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHokV5CQcug