The NFSC fellow fighters have to work 24/7 because the CCP never stops infiltrating the United States
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
22 views • 04/30/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fsetm8b75

04/29/2023 Nicole Tsai on Wayne Dupree’s show: The NFSC fellow fighters have to work 24/7 because the CCP never stops infiltrating the United States. We cannot afford to be comfortable as the key battleground of the fight against the CCP is not in China or Hong Kong or Taiwan but in America, particularly, in New York City and Washington DC which harbor the most CCP’s infiltration economically, financially, diplomatically and systematically. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/29/2023 Nicole Tsai在韦恩·杜普雷的节目上: 新中国联邦人必须昼夜不停地工作，因为中共从未停止过对美国的渗透。我们无法安心，因为与中共对决的关键战场不在中共国、香港或台湾，而是在美国，特别是在纽约市和华盛顿特区这两个中共在经济、金融、外交和系统上渗透最严重的地方。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



