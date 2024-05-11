Is Intel Saying Massive Arrests Imminent 11/05/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to Hal Turner, “if Kamala Harris wins this election, America is finished”. There will be a Civil War. In other news, the most wealthy have begun to flee the U.S.A ahead of election day and according to covert intel, the United States has transported active nuclear bombs to the Middle East.
00:00 – The 5th of November
04:59 – Donald Trump
09:27 – Wealthy are Fleeing
12:48 – Supplies for 72 Hours
17:07 – Lethal Force on US Citizens
18:27 – Third and Fourth Seals
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: