Mass Murder and the West Maui Land Grab

Greg Reese

Maui will either be a major milestone for the ruling class, or a line in the sand for we the people.

The blame for the destruction of West Maui is falling upon Hawaiian Electric who knew as early as four years ago that there was a risk of fire due to their own negligence of maintaining power lines. But did nothing. Hawaiian Electric, who is owned by Vanguard and BlackRock, has been shifting their focus to clean energy. But in order to Build Back Better, they must first destroy the old system. And so the power was left on to feed the fires.

The outdoor siren warning system on Maui is one of the most advanced and maintained warning systems on Earth. Residents are accustomed to monthly tests and on the day of the fire, no sirens went off. The director in charge of this warning system was at a FEMA disaster seminar in Oahu as the fires were devastating the people of Maui.

When asked if he regretted not sounding the alarm, he said no. Because he was worried that the people would run into the fire.

But instead, they burned to death. Including an untold number of children who were home alone that morning because of a school cancellation.

The water wasn’t on. Fire hydrants were dry. And the Deputy Director of Water Resource Management, who was named an Obama Foundation Leader, refused to release water for the west Maui fires until it was too late. He says that in order to share water, Hawaiians need to discuss equity.

Without any warnings and without any water, the people tried to flee. But they were stopped by the police who had orders to keep people from escaping.

The Maui chief of police, John Pelletier, was the incident officer at one of the biggest cover-up operations in US history; the 2017 Las Vegas shootings.

Residents are not allowed to leave unless they get a permission slip from the federal government. But the government recently decided to shut that option down.

While the fires burned, a book was published about the entire event. The book blamed climate change and was written by a Dr Miles Stones. The definition of milestone is; an action or event marking a significant change or stage in development.

Hawaii is being usurped by the same billionaires pushing for the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset. They have been planning on turning Maui into a test bed for their Artificial Intelligence Smart Grid. But the people were in their way, so they burned them out. Maui will either be a major milestone for the ruling class, or a line in the sand for we the people.

The federal government offers a one-time payment of seven hundred dollars to each family that has lost their home. And the Governor of Hawaii tells reporters that the state plans on acquiring the land.

And if it wasn’t for the local community, the survivors would be left alone to die in the ashes of their neighbors.