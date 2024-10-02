RT News October 2, 2024 7AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtesy of rt.com
Iran retaliates and enters the fight. Ballistic missiles are launched en masse and rain down on Tel Aviv as Tehran warns of more to come if its sovereignty is breached. As our correspondent reports amid the incoming Iranian strike on Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu vows a response, with some urging a direct attack on Tehran’s nuclear facilities. Celebrations erupt in the broader region over the Iranian strikes, many say the wait time is over to take on Israel, and clear the region of American forces. As Israel continues to blast Beirut, Hezbollah says its directly engaging IDF forces that breached the Lebanese border. We hear from a member of Lebanon’s parliament, who says Israel is escalating, because it’s backed by the West.