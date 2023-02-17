West's Ability to Arm Ukraine Continues to Wane

Update for Russian military operations in Ukraine for February 15, 2023:

- Ukrainian forces continue to lose ground along the line of contact;

- Bakhmut faces encirclement by Russian forces which Ukraine admits is using heavy artillery shelling, not "human waves" to destroy Ukrainian positions;

- NATO begins to admit to limits of what it can send Ukraine in terms of weapons and ammunition;

- Efforts by Western nations to increase production will still fall far short even after several years of expanding production lines;

- US announces plan to train Ukrainian forces to fight on less ammunition, using maneuver warfare instead;

-This requires long periods of complex training to be effective and is impractical for Ukrainian forces;

- The US is signaling that it is simply attempting to draw out the conflict for as long as possible;

Mirrored - The New Atlas