Bill Gates the frontman for the Shadow world government...
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
23 views • 04/01/2023

The takeover of public health, and the remarkably brazen push to vaccinate everyone on the planet was not, at base, about money. The unimaginable wealth that Gates has accrued is now being used to purchase something much more useful: control. Control not just of the global health bodies that can coordinate a worldwide vaccination program or of the governments that will mandate such an unprecedented campaign, but control over the global population itself. The Shadow world government uses Bill Gates to sneak in their agenda, and when it`s done, they`ll come out of the shadows.

Keywords
controlgovernmentshadow
