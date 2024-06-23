Reincarnation or Reincarceration?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whether it is the Christian judgement of one’s sins, the Books of the Dead weighing one’s heart on the scales, or the Hindu/Buddhist notion of karma determining one’s rebirth, the idea that our moral decisions in life are recorded, analyzed and scrutinized during the afterlife is nearly ubiquitous. On the surface, this may seem just and good that our actions are judged and reflected in our afterlife experience, and that evil people will eventually have to atone for their sins, but a deeper examination reveals that under the surface this system is really not fair or balanced at all.
