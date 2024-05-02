Stop The WHO Treaty and Reject the Amendments | Greg Reese

The fraudulent globalist agenda to profit off world depopulation

James Roguski on SubStack has been reporting on the so-called WHO Pandemic Treaty and it’s history. He has shown that it’s entire history is fraudulent and relies upon the people’s silence.

On June 14th 1948, President Truman signed a joint resolution to sign onto the WHO constitution. Section two states that three US delegates would be chosen by the President and confirmed by the US Senate. But the Biden administration has sent US delegates who have not been confirmed. Which makes them fraudulent.

Section five states that “in adopting this joint resolution, the Congress does so with the understanding that nothing in the Constitution of the World Health Organization in any manner commits the United States to enact any specific legislative program regarding any matters referred to in said Constitution.” And so the US is not lawfully compelled by the WHO.

On July 25th 1969, the 22nd annual World Health Assembly adopted the International Health Regulations “to ensure the maximum security against the international spread of diseases.” But did so without a senate vote.

“The way they did that was with what they call the silence procedure. A bunch of unnamed bureaucrats agreed to that document. They gave a nine month period for the leaders of all of the parties to reject it. And if no one rejected it on the first day of January 1971, it became legally binding. So any amendments go by that same adoption procedure. So in 2005, they made substantial changes. And for the last 18 or 19 years, we've been working off of the International Health Regulations as they were amended in 2005. I challenge anybody to look through the Federal Register or the Senate records to see if the Senate has ever given their consent, you know, two thirds, either in 1948 and 1969, 2005 or in 2022” ~ James Roguski

On September 30th of 2022, ninety-four nations submitted more than 300 proposed amendments to the Pandemic Treaty. These documents were withheld from the public, and when James Roguski acquired copies, he discovered the reason for this was that the disputes were all based upon corrupt world leaders of smaller nations wanting a bigger piece of the action from the US after realizing the billions of dollars being made by pharmaceutical companies.

“This is organized crime. And the big crime bosses are being faced by a bunch of little crime bosses who want in on the deal. They want to be able to manufacture the drugs in their own country so that they can control it, and, you know, inflict it upon their own population while basically profiting from the next pandemic.” ~ James Roguski

And the proposed amendments to the 2005 IHR will bring this tyranny to its full potential. They want to create an International Health Regulations Authority. They want the authority to declare a pandemic based on the mere potential for disease. They want the authority to compel new vaccines and quarantine for those who are not even sick. And they want to authorize surveillance and censorship to enforce their fraud. They also want to give nations the authority to quarantine and vaccinate foreign travelers at their own discretion.

“They want to add strengthening language to enable nations to quarantine international travelers as appropriate. That is not an attack on national sovereignty. That is a ridiculous strengthening of national sovereignty that would enable each nation to abuse the rights and freedoms of foreign travelers. The local tyrants that abused your rights over the last four and a half years didn't need any amendments or didn't need any treaty to do what they did over the last four and a half years. So the core battle is still local.” ~ James Roguski

You can find these documents at stopthetreaty.org and rejecttheamendments.com. They view our silence as consent, so we must stand against them and speak out.

