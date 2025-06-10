© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel admits to quietly transferring MIM-104 Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, according to Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky
These air defense batteries retired by the Israeli Air Force last year, were handed over with little public attention. Brodsky declined to say how many of the eight PAC-2/GEM+ “Yahalom” units were included.
