BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

12 WEF-inspired Info-Killers Total Censorship is only their „After-Party“ (by Ivo Sasek)
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
161 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 7 months ago

On the 54th WEF anniversary, Ursula von der Leyen proclaimed the radical fight against disinformation. Since this battle-cry of the “secret allies”, the free truth movement has been experiencing something that is more troublesome than the feared total censorship itself. In this training course, Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek presents the WEF’s latest truth-killers. He also describes why total censorship comes only as “dessert on the menu” of the self-appointed elite. Share as widely as possible!

Keywords
manipulationwefivosasekmedialieswar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy