IT'S HAPPENING! US House passed "antisemitism" bill criminalizing portions of Christian scripture!
68 views • 12 months ago
As predicted, Congress is passing an "antisemitism" law that includes criminalizing portions of the New Testament | James O'Keefe drops biggest bombshell of career--exposes CIA deep state coup | Rep. Matt Gaetz calls for investigation of CIA over video | Rep. Harriet Hageman destroys Biden's vaccine shill in hearing testimony | Fertilizers made with PFAS destroying Texas farms and ranches | Colleges descend into chaos and violence as Soros infiltrators takeover | Cars being equipped with geofencing software to imprison you | WEF encourages public-private CBDC partnerships | YouTube deletes Eva V's viral video | Google's control of elections | Boeing whistleblower dies
