Clip From Dr. David Martin's Eye-Opening Discussion with Brian Rose

(June 23, 2023) "Here's the bad news... for 58 years the United States, the UK, in collaboration with researchers around the world, planned to use coronavirus to instill the most tyrannical reform of society that this generation has ever seen. And they did it purely premeditated to make sure that we were cowed into submission. And the bad news for them is... there's a lot of people that didn't take the knee."
Full interview on the London Real website: https://londonreal.tv/dr-david-e-martin-covid-was-an-act-of-war-against-the-human-race/#
A copy of the full interview can also be found on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2wwiwf-dr.-david-martin-wbrian-rose-covid-an-act-of-war-against-the-human-racefull.html