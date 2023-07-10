BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clip From Dr. David Martin's Eye-Opening Discussion with Brian Rose
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
606 views • 07/10/2023

(June 23, 2023) "Here's the bad news... for 58 years the United States, the UK, in collaboration with researchers around the world, planned to use coronavirus to instill the most tyrannical reform of society that this generation has ever seen. And they did it purely premeditated to make sure that we were cowed into submission. And the bad news for them is... there's a lot of people that didn't take the knee."


Full interview on the London Real website:  https://londonreal.tv/dr-david-e-martin-covid-was-an-act-of-war-against-the-human-race/#


A copy of the full interview can also be found on Rumble:  https://rumble.com/v2wwiwf-dr.-david-martin-wbrian-rose-covid-an-act-of-war-against-the-human-racefull.html

Keywords
corruptionamericamurdervaccinegenocidegovernmentpandemiccrimes against humanitytyrannydoddemocidepremeditatedpatentlondon realdavid martinpfizercoronaviruscovidplandemicbrian rose
