Serpent Seed and the Seed War - Part 7 - WHAT'S AHEAD?

(FINAL IN SERIES) A teaching showing the connection between the Vatican, the Rothchilds, counterfeit Israel, and all the systems of the world run by them. A look at the scriptures showing what we as Christians are to do about their plan against us.
Visit website: www.cleansingthebloodline.com
Video about the bloodlines inter-marrying: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jRpFm77Zhk