The Reason Protests are Staged...

When governments want to impose more restrictions and very severe laws that remove liberties step by step, they stir up different groups and use plants to create destruction and fear. Then they come up with the solution; remove our freedoms. They are playing us. Almost everything in our news cycle is questionable. The lines between fact and fiction have become blurred. What our `leaders` and mainstream media peddle as the truth is often misinformation. And what is really the truth is smeared as misinformation. In an era of rolling news and social media, the bamboozle has captured us. Reality has been replaced by false messaging and imagery via the `media` to such an extent that one cannot distinguish between fact and fiction. What we are witnessing through these so called `crisises`and many other current issues is a movement of faux-`for your safety` that has been carefully crafted by corrupt , bought and paid for Politicians and secret society billionaires throughout the so called `west`. These people are not our friends. Their primary objective is to hoodwink us into believing and complying to their lies, but in reality being tricked into giving away more freedoms, power, wealth and assets to these virtue vultures. The reality of all of this is that we are sleepwalking toward total enslavement. Fake-`For your Safety`-virtue peddled by these governments and authorities for mass compliance and social control is the oldest trick in the authoritarian playbook. Don’t be fooled by it. Because when totalitarianism arrives, it will come cloaked in fake `For your Safety` and `For your Health`.

