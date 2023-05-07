COVIDISM: Contagious Deception – Part 2 - Lockdown Timeline - 2023 Documentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 19th 2023
https://healthimpactnews.com/2023/new-2023-documentary-premiere-covidism-contagious-deception/
"Covidism: Contagious Deception" is the most comprehensive documentary on Covid-19, thoroughly analyzing both the scientific and political aspects of the crisis.
"Covidism: Contagious Deception" was written and produced by Bonum Vincit (pseudonym) - a Bulgarian independent film producer who would like to remain anonymous.
This is Part 2 - The COVID Lockdowns
Part 2 focuses on the fascinating timeline of events, which lead to the global Covid-19 response, and investigates whether or not the science on the lethality and infectivity of Sars-Cov-2 justified countermeasures such as lockdowns and mask-wearing.