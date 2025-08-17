The Mysterious Death of Satanist Anton LeVay

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the account of one woman’s rescue from the macabre maze of Satanic Ritual Abuse and the Crowleyan “Rituals of Defilement” back to the family of God. Although rigorously denied by the spokespeople of the Church of Satan, it gives the only available account of the bizarre and mind-bending events that led up to the death of Anton LeVay, the "Black Pope” who authored The Satanic Bible and was the founder and High Priest of The Church of Satan. It recounts Anton’s unexpected demise on Halloween Eve of 1997 during "a spiritual show-down”. This over-whelming victory of a small band of praying Christians stands as an epic testimony to the triumph of The Spirit of God over all the spirits of darkness.