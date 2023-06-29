FBI Whistleblower Reveals Anti-Christian Bias Inside Bureau

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Suspended FBI Agent Turned Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Reveals Anti-Christian Bias against Catholics & Christian Conservatives while Co-hosting a recent Alex Jones Show.
Seraphin explains how the Bureau "Cherry Picks Data Moving the Numbers to Facilitate a Narrative" as Joe Biden Duh Self-Proclaimed "United" Twists Statistics to Claim that "White Supremacy" is America's Greatest Terrorism Threat.