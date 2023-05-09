Your Commuter Bag-Not As Inclusive As Your Bug Out Bag, But No Less Important

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever should believe in Him should NOT perish, but have everlasting life."-John 3:16. Your commuter bag should be able to get you back home from your workday in the event that car travel became impossible or highly undesirable. Don't forget items like flashlight, fire starter, spare socks, food and water, first aid, a minimum of fishing gear if applicable, weather/terrain appropriate clothing and shelter and self defense. Map and compass may also be helpful. Thank you for watching.