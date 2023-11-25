A 'Woke' Army Loses Wars-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 24 2023

The US Army wants to re-enlist soldiers who were discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccines as the service grapples with increasing recruitment challenges. According to a report by Task & Purpose, around 1,900 anti-vaccine soldiers were sent letters with instructions on how to rejoin the force. Since the vaccine mandate was lifted in January 2023, only 43 out of 8,000 discharged soldiers have returned to service. In the army, only 19 soldiers have rejoined. Well, how about that? I guess going woke isn't building the 'greatest fighting force on earth' now, is it? It surely ain't. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, back in the 'dark days' of 2021, the Pentagon decided to forcibly inject its military with the untested and unproven COVID-19 mRNA gene editing shot, and the results were decidedly not spectacular. Not only did the shot not stop soldiers from getting sick, and not stop sick soldiers from spreading it, it also caused many thousands of soldiers who rightly refused it to be discharged altogether. As it turned out, when people saw that military service came with forced injections, recruitment numbers went into the basement. In fact, the Army missed its goal by a whopping 25%. So what's the plan? Beg the soldiers they discharged to come back, give them a huge bonus for reenlisting, and hope it sparks new recruits to sign up. If it were me, I would not come back without a written apology from the Pentagon, admitting guilting and taking the blame for their horrendous actions. Today we look at how a 'woke' military is the kiss-of-death for any nation who expects to win their next war.



