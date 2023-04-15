© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
Apr 14, 2023
BREAKING NEWS! California Assembly Bill 659 has been amended, removing the mandate for students to be vaccinated against HPV. Hear how Perk Advocacy and ICAN Legislate partnered to ensure no mandates would be included in this legislation.
#HPVvaccines #PerkAdvocacy #ICANLegislate #Bill659
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2i9iew-ca-hpv-bill-amended-drops-mandate.html