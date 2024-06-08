BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ASCENSION & MIRACLES WITH JUDY CALI -- AMERICA'S BEST PSYCHIC!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
11 months ago

Hello Friends! This Friday, June 7th, 2024 from 10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time, I will be interviewing Judy Cali, one of America’s best psychics! She is in touch will the Ascended Masters, including Hilarion (the Ascended Master of Healing), and Archangel Gabriel, as well as Mikos and others from the Hollow Earth. In 2005 she channeled Mikos, Lemurian Telosian of Inner Earth for The Wesak Festival in New York City. In addition, she was hired by NBC as a Psychic for a documentary on Atlantis and The Bermuda Triangle, still being shown today on The Sci Fi Channel.. If we all work together, I know we can & will make this planet a much better place! With lots of love and light, For an Earth that’s happy and bright! Ted, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

ascensionspiritualitypsychicsnew earthjudy cali
