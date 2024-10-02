Give care to Orphans with Sheikh Yaser Birjas | Penny Appeal USA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us in making a difference! Through our Orphan Sponsorship Program, your support provides essential care, education, and love to vulnerable children in need. With just a small monthly contribution, you can help ensure that an orphan has access to food, shelter, and a brighter future. Together, we can create lasting change and empower the next generation. Sign up today and be the reason a child smiles!
Visit us: https://pennyappealusa.org/our-work/orphankind/