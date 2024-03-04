The FEAR of GOD and HIS MERCY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psalms 33:18 Behold, The Eye of The LORD is Upon THEM That FEAR Him, upon them that hope in his mercy;
NO Fear of God ~ NO MERCY of God !!!
Psalms 103:11 For as The Heaven is High Above The Earth, SO GREAT is HIS Mercy Toward Them THAT FEAR HIM !!!
NO Fear of God ~ NO MERCY of God !!!
Luke 1:50 And His Mercy is on THEM That FEAR Him From Generation to Generation.
NO Fear of God ~ NO MERCY of God !!!
Proverbs 28:13 He that Covereth His Sins Shall Not Prosper: BUT Whoso Confesseth and FORSAKETH Them Shall Have Mercy.
NO Fear of God ~ NO MERCY of God !!!
Proverbs 16:6 By Mercy and Truth Iniquity is PURGED: and BY The FEAR of the LORD Men DEPART From Evil.
NO FEAR of GOD ~ NO DEPARTING From EVIL !!!
