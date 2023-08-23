SCARY NEWS - DENMARK ENTERS THE RUSSIAN WAR - FIGHTER JETS ARE ON THE WAY

Chembuster





August 22, 2023





EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED

====================================================

scary news - denmark enters the russian war

ENGLISH

Full Spectrum Survival August 22,2023 #BREAKING #ECONOMY #NEWS

#BREAKING #ECONOMY #NEWS

The news is here because of members like you! 🛑 PLEASE HELP TO SUPPORT WHAT WE DO 🛑 https://www.patreon.com/fullspectrumsurvival --- Join us on there! You Will Get : * Waterproof Physical Survival Cards sent to you in the mail every single month! *At the $10 level * Exclusive Content





As always, we appreciate your views and comments, please subscribe and send us mail if you have any questions!





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kYiWHOzIPpNn/