Why Based Rollup & Not ZK or Optimistic? Upcoming "Preconfirmations" - Nicky Chalabi (Taiko) Answers

Blockchain scaling has two dominant approaches: ZK-Rollups (mathematically secure but complex) and Optimistic Rollups (simple but slow with 7-day withdrawal delays).

But there’s a third way—Based Rollups—and it’s about to change the game.

What’s a Based Rollup?

No centralized sequencers – It uses Ethereum’s own validators for decentralization

Native preconfirmations – Near-instant finality (no waiting for fraud proofs or ZK proofs)

Simpler & more secure – Inherits Ethereum’s full security without extra trust assumptions

Why It Matters

✅ Faster than Optimistic (No 7-day wait)

✅ Simpler than ZK (No complex proof generation)

✅ More decentralized (No reliance on external sequencers)

The Game-Changer? Preconfirmations

Based Rollups enable instant preconfirmations—giving users real-time guarantees their transactions will finalize, without waiting for Ethereum’s slower blocks.

👉 Think of it like a "verified pending" status—your swap or NFT mint is locked in immediately, even before full finality.

Who’s Using This?

Projects like Ethereum’s EigenLayer and Espresso are pioneering Based Rollups to bring instant, secure transactions without compromising decentralization.

The Bottom Line

Based Rollups might just be the perfect middle ground—combining the speed users want with the security Ethereum provides.

