Iran SMASHES Tel Aviv, Israel & Trump's War BACKFIRES w/ Larry Johnson & Col. Lawrence Wilkerson

Wave 17 of Iran's Operation True Promise 3 just hit as Trump issues a two-week deadline for the US fully entering Israel's war amid Netanyahu begging the US to save him from his failed regime operation. But the truth is far worse. Trump appears ready to pull the trigger on war, revealing the regime aims of Washington that span several generations. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson and Chief of Staff Col. Lawrence Wilkerson join Danny Haiphong live for a full update on one of the most consequential wars in modern history.
