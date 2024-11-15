Dems Howl as RFK Selected for HHS

November 15, 2024 - This time, it’s the Health Services employees who are updating their resumes and bailing out. Trump has appointed RFK, Jr., to head the Department of Health and Human Services—the agency with the single largest budget in the entire federal government. He's going to clean things up, and working with new Attorney General Matt Gaetz, launch RICO investigations into the collusion between medical boards, medical journals, and Big Pharma.





