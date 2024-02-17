BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Satellite Nuke in Prophecy
High Hopes
High Hopes
51 views • 02/17/2024

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Feb 16, 2024


Five days ago, the Russian Space Agency conducted a rocket launch into space carrying cargo for the Russian Military of Defense. This caused a “Destabilizing Threat to American National Security”, which means this is a Power the Russians have, that America does not. It is now reported that Russia has allegedly developed the ability to neutralize U.S. Space assets or any other type of space-based system.


00:00 - Defcon 5

01:59 - Russia Launch Security Threat

06:43 - Russia Denies Space-Based Weaponry

07:10 - A Flash then Darkness

08:34 - Angel over Statue of Liberty

12:32 - America Hacked in Pieces

21:03 - Revival at Last

25:38 - Five things to Avoid

27:28 - Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4dq7gk-russian-satellite-nuke-in-prophecy-02162024.html

Keywords
angelrussiastatue of libertyprophecyamericannational securitythreatnukespace agencyrevivalsatellitedarknessrussianflashweaponryprophecy clubsecret doorrocket launchdestabilizingstan johnsonneutralizedefcon 5things to avoidhacked in pieces
