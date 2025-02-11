© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3 Signs We Could Be Running Out Of Silver! - Dr. Kirk Elliott
555 views • 7 months ago
- TARIFFS -
WHITEHOUSE.GOV FACTSHEET
https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/02/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-imposes-tariffs-on-imports-from-canada-mexico-and-china/
https://x.com/TrumpDailyPosts/status/1886052836661932298
Trump Truth Social
https://x.com/TrumpDailyPosts/status/1886052616523911622
Trade Wars Begin: Trump Slaps Tariffs On Canada, Mexico And China; Triggers Immediate Retaliation
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trade-wars-begin-trump-slaps-25-tariffs-canada-and-mexico-10-china?utm_source=daily_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=3952
How Trump’s 2025 Tariffs on Canada & Mexico Impact Gold & Silver
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2025-02-02/how-trumps-2025-tariffs-canada-mexico-impact-gold-silver
- HEDGE FUNDS BETTING ON HUGE CORRECTION -
Pension disaster: Hedge funds bet on US stock market crash amid 'Trump uncertainty' in blow to savings
https://www.gbnews.com/money/pension-stock-market-crash-trump
Hedge funds bet billions on market crash in Trump’s America
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2025/01/31/hedge-funds-bet-billions-against-trumps-america/
Hedge funds' massive bet on stock market crash raises alarm for 401(k)s - and risks ire of Trump
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14348965/Hedge-funds-massive-bet-stock-market-crash-raises-alarm.html
- GOLD LEAVING LONDON AND PRECIOUS METALS NEWS -
SUPPLY SHORTAGE–BANKS NEED PHYSICAL DELIVERY SILVER SENT TO COMEX
https://x.com/JoshPhilipPhair/status/1882468393590333866
LONDON GOLD MARKET 4 WEEKS DELAYED ON SHIPMENTS. WHAT IS GOING ON? https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/london-gold-market-queues-up-borrow-central-bank-gold-after-big-shipments-us-2025-01-29/
GOLD INVENTORIES AT COMEX UP 75% SINCE NOVEMBER https://x.com/maneco1964/status/1884622462135976214/photo/1
GOLD INVENTORIES AT COMEX SURGE TO 30 MILLION OUNCES https://x.com/kobeissiletter/status/1885087815249129797?s=12
NOW SWISS EXPORTS OF GOLD TO US ARE HAPPENING!
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-01-30/swiss-gold-exports-to-us-surged-last-month-on-trump-tariff-fears?embedded-checkout=true
GOLD DOES NOT BELIEVE THE FED HAS THINGS UNDER CONTROL https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/gold-hits-new-record-high-dear-jerome-powell-everything-under-control
- AMERICA’S FINANCIAL DOOMSDAY UNLESS TRUMP CAN FIX THIS MESS -
STOCKMAN: AMERICA’S FINANCIAL DOOMSDAY UNLESS TRUMP/VIVEK/MUSK CAN ELIMINATE $2T FROM THE BUDGET SOON
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/stockman-americas-fiscal-doomsday-machine-must-be-stopped
- DEEPSEEK AND AI -
BIGGEST PANIC INDUCED SELLING SPREE SINCE THE JAPANESE YEN CARRY TRADE COLLAPSE
https://x.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1883829688180859285
WHY IS THE AI COMMUNITY CONCERNED ABOUT DEEPSEEK’S TECHNOLOGY?
https://www.yahoo.com/news/china-shoestring-ai-humiliates-us-175139956.html
WHY FREEDOM LOVING PEOPLE SHOULD BE CONCERNED ABOUT DEEPSEEK’S TECHNOLOGY
https://x.com/glennbeck/status/1883996035502203182
DEEPSEEK IS A CHINESE SHOT ACROSS TRUMP’S BOW
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/why-deepseek-is-a-chinese-shot-across-trumps-bow-7b009f02
US NAVY RESTRICTS DEEPSEEK USAGE DUE TO SECURITY CONCERNS
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/01/28/us-navy-restricts-use-of-deepseek-ai-imperative-to-avoid-using.html
Elon Musk X Video: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1885197159051477462?s=42
