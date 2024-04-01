Corporate media lost their minds over DJT Speech at Black Conservative Federation Conference about his Mugshot.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corporate media lost their collective minds over Donald Trump talking to African Americans at a conference about his Mugshot.
So we asked Black Voters at that event what they think about it. The Fake News Will NOT Show You THIS.