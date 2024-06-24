Runaway cargo ship Dali finally cleared from Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge after crash

The cargo ship that caused the deadly Francis Scott Key bridge collapse has been cleared from the entrance to the Port of Baltimore, officials said.





The Dali, which has remained stuck in the vital shipping lane since the collapse on March 26, is expected to sail to Virginia to undergo repairs and offload its cargo, according to the US Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic Office.





The Coast Guard will be closely monitoring and traveling along with the Dali to ensure it reaches its destination at the Norfolk International Terminal.





