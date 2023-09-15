Neutralizing the Carbon-Capture Pipeline Threat

Just because he’s no longer in Congress, that doesn’t mean he’s spending all his time golfing. Like any true patriot activist, former Iowa Congressman Steve King can’t help but get involved in a noble fight.

The carbon-capture scam is part of the larger man-made climate-change scam. King has recently taken up the carbon-capture pipeline cause, as Iowans are especially threatened by this government-subsidized venture that promises to roll over their property rights and through their productive farms. In this interview, King lays out the threat and discusses how Americans are fighting back.