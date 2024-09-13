Come Together Media - Episode 4: 9-13-24 -- "The Debate, Inflation, J6 and Tasty Animals"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss the first Trump/Harris debate, runaway inflation, the treatment of January 6th defendants, and the consumption of neighborhood pets by migrants.
Episode 4 roundtable consists of:
Brady – AKA the War Hamster https://rumble.com/c/WarHamster
Dale Richardson from The Karis Project https://www.dsrkarisconsulting.com
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional
Gail Seiler – Advocate with Former Feds Group - https://twitter.com/Saorise69
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com