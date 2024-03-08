Gold Star Father Steve Nikoui Released after Arrest at SOTU Address

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gold Star Father Steve Nikoui was arrested last night at the SOTU Address. He was just freed today— thanks to Rep Brian Mast. Steve then received a warm welcome.
Glad to see him released after being wrongfully arrested for speaking up for his fallen son Kareem during the SOTU.