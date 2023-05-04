He's a Criminal! BIDEN under scrutiny over new Whistleblower Evidence!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A highly credible whistleblower says the DOJ is sitting on evidence of the President of the United States being directly involved in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. They allege Joe Biden exchanged money for policy decisions when he was Obama’s VP.
Chuck Grassley is going after the document, says possibility WH will mark it classified to block his efforts.
source: https://twitter.com/i/status/1653915251954397186