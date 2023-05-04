BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
He's a Criminal! BIDEN under scrutiny over new Whistleblower Evidence!
121 views • 05/04/2023

A highly credible whistleblower says the DOJ is sitting on evidence of the President of the United States being directly involved in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. They allege Joe Biden exchanged money for policy decisions when he was Obama’s VP.


Chuck Grassley is going after the document, says possibility WH will mark it classified to block his efforts. 



source:  https://twitter.com/i/status/1653915251954397186 




Keywords
white housechuck grassleyccpbiden crime familybiden regime
