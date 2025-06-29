Russian Africa Corps Eliminates Senior ISIS Commander in Mali

The Russian Ministry of Defense's Africa Corps reports that during a recent operation in Mali, Abu Dahdaha—a senior field commander of ISIS’s Wilayat al-Sahel and deputy to Abu al-Ghabas—was eliminated, (bloody very dead photos shown). The operation resulted in the deaths of six militants in total.

The Serbian protest has ceased to be peaceful

The large-scale anti-government rally in the Serbian capital yesterday ended in riots and clashes with the police.

After the rally at Slavija Square, the protesters moved towards the tent camp of Alexander Vučić's supporters set up opposite the Serbian National Assembly building. Clashes with the police continued almost all night, with the security forces forced to use tear gas.

As a result of the clashes, more than 70 law enforcement officers were injured. Over 70 provocateurs were detained, and criminal cases will be initiated against 35 of them.

Despite the students' ultimatum to hold early parliamentary elections and the unrest in the capital, Alexander Vučić declared the victory of his supporters. According to him, due to the protest actions and blockades, the level of investment in Serbia has fallen by 40% over the past seven months.

❗️Yesterday's rally failed to match the scale of the March 15 action, but for the first time during the student protest, the demonstrations escalated into real riots.

Most likely, the actions will continue. And the footage of the forceful detentions of provocateurs will be used to disperse the narratives about the forceful suppression of the "peaceful" protest actions.

The unprecedented intensity of public discontent and the level of polarization (https://t.me/balkanossiper/7381) in Serbian society are fueling the unabating protest potential, which the behind-the-scenes conductors of the processes taking place in Serbia are directing in the right direction. It can be safely said that this is the most serious challenge to the ruling regime of Alexander Vučić throughout his tenure.

