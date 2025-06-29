BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Africa Corps Eliminates Senior ISIS Commander in Mali
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
157 views • 2 months ago

Russian Africa Corps Eliminates Senior ISIS Commander in Mali

The Russian Ministry of Defense's Africa Corps reports that during a recent operation in Mali, Abu Dahdaha—a senior field commander of ISIS’s Wilayat al-Sahel and deputy to Abu al-Ghabas—was eliminated, (bloody very dead photos shown). The operation resulted in the deaths of six militants in total.

Adding, from Rybar: 

The Serbian protest has ceased to be peaceful

The large-scale anti-government rally in the Serbian capital yesterday ended in riots and clashes with the police.

After the rally at Slavija Square, the protesters moved towards the tent camp of Alexander Vučić's supporters set up opposite the Serbian National Assembly building. Clashes with the police continued almost all night, with the security forces forced to use tear gas.

As a result of the clashes, more than 70 law enforcement officers were injured. Over 70 provocateurs were detained, and criminal cases will be initiated against 35 of them.

Despite the students' ultimatum to hold early parliamentary elections and the unrest in the capital, Alexander Vučić declared the victory of his supporters. According to him, due to the protest actions and blockades, the level of investment in Serbia has fallen by 40% over the past seven months.

❗️Yesterday's rally failed to match the scale of the March 15 action, but for the first time during the student protest, the demonstrations escalated into real riots.

Most likely, the actions will continue. And the footage of the forceful detentions of provocateurs will be used to disperse the narratives about the forceful suppression of the "peaceful" protest actions.

The unprecedented intensity of public discontent and the level of polarization (https://t.me/balkanossiper/7381) in Serbian society are fueling the unabating protest potential, which the behind-the-scenes conductors of the processes taking place in Serbia are directing in the right direction. It can be safely said that this is the most serious challenge to the ruling regime of Alexander Vučić throughout his tenure.

⭐@rybar


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy