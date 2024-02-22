Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 20, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2220 -Will the U.S. send more military money to Europe and Africa ? -Is society breeding pedophiles in the public school system with the transgender counselors, teachers and people in charge? -kids and their diets (GMO/MSG) -healthmasters product total rest -Cummins pays 1.67 billion for allegedly bypassing emissions -community in los Angeles have no say where 5G towers go. -democracy is being defined as excluding the people. -the difference of Democracy and Republic -president Lincoln was a tyrant! -Sherman’s bow ties. High energy must listen show!