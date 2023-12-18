Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The beginning of wireless energy/ Human Biofield Turned Into Hrtz Harnessing Energy / Theretical Views on Starlink/
channel image
The Edified Mind
22 Subscribers
108 views
Published 2 months ago

Some points based on early wireless technology. Surrounding Nikola Tesla’s early advancement in that technology. Also to where we are now in current understood technology and possible future. Some discussion on Elon Musks connection to WEF and Alex Jones potential PR for him. How emotions can be used to control. Etc

5gmm wave

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-79500-x California Wine cesium 137

https://www.winespectator.com/articles/radioactive-isotopes-in-california-wines-do-not-panic#:~:text=The%20amounts%20of%20cesium%2D137,testing%20to%20search%20for%20it.

Keywords
emfnikola tesla5gwireless technology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket