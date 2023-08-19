Most people go to church to meet friends and be entertained rather than have an encounter with the Lord. Seeker friendly churches cater to the selfish desires of people; whereas, God is seeking those who will worship Him in Spirit and in Truth, and this begins with obeying His commandments.

Praise and worship can be done through singing, prayer, tithing and reading the Bible but God never intended for His church to become a spiritual amusement park, rather it’s a place where His children can boldly come before the throne of grace. God is holy and the Bible specifies how He wants to be worshiped.

Any deviation from these instructions will drive away the Holy Spirit and cause a church to operate in the flesh with programs and entertainment. If God doesn’t show up in a church service it will be a dead meeting; therefore, let’s give God the worship that is worthy of Him!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1276.pdf

What is Worship



RLJ-1276 -- FEBRUARY 6, 2011

