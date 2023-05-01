Doug Norvell said that even in the United States, they could "operate" anywhere because of the "long arm" of the CCP. He is worried about the safety of Miles Guo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On April 27, 2023, The Endtime Show interviewed Nicole Tsai
@DougNorvell said that even in the United States, they could "operate" anywhere because of the "long arm" of the CCP. He is worried about the safety of Miles Guo.
