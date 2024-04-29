Dr Philip Woodley from Hyde Heath Baptist returns to Chartridge to explore what Psalm 73 teaches us about the rich, self-sufficient people who see no profit in Jesus.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 28th April 2024.

Join us for our Sunday service at 18:00.

www.Chartridge.UK

