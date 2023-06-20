BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Up to TWO YEARS power outage caused by a cyberattack on America's electrical grid
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
36 views • 06/20/2023

original title: "Lights Out" book by Ted Koppel | Talks at GoogleFor a FREE, WRITTEN game-plan to have energy, water, AND food INDEPENDENCE, log into your Gmail to view the following documents on Google Drive by copying and pasting into your web browser:https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

https://Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To schedule a FREE off-grid or net zero energy consultation for your home and/or business, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


To learn how to get up to $14,000 in upfront rebates for certain energy upgrades or 30 to 50% federal tax CREDITS under President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, watch: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo


To share this channel, use: tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

To view our sister YouTube channel, visit: youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid


E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], OR [email protected] or Leave a voicemail at our offices at 786.441.2727 with any ?'s or partnership inquiries.


Find Me on Linkedin at: linkedin.com/in/multimillionmlmcoaching

Keywords
grid downlights outliving off the gridextended power outagegrid power cyber attackno more grid power
